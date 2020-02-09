Coronavirus - MK Hospital Services Unaffected

Author: Milton Keynes University Hospital Published: 10th February 2020 07:19

Around 150 British Citizens are being flown from Wuhan City in China, the epicentre of the current outbreak of Novel Coronavirus, back to the United Kingdom on Sunday 9 February 2020.

Everyone being repatriated will be assessed before boarding the plane in China, monitored during the flight and will continue to be monitored after landing in the UK.

A facility at Kents Hill Park in Milton Keynes is being used to house these returning citizens and they will remain at the site in isolation for 14 days. During this time their health will be regularly assessed.

This is the second facility of this type that has been set up in the UK following the successful repatriation to Arrowe Park Hospital in the Wirral last month.

The isolation of the guests in Milton Keynes is being undertaken as a highly precautionary measure as they have been at the epicentre of the outbreak and at increased risk of exposure to the virus.

The presence of this group in Milton Keynes does not present any risk to local people. No one showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus infection (2019-nCoV) would have been allowed to board the plane when it was in China.

During their time in Milton Keynes, the group will be regularly assessed by highly experienced healthcare professionals and will be provided with support to meet any social and emotional needs during their stay. All staff working at the facility will be wearing appropriate protective equipment at all times. Anyone showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) will be assessed and if appropriate undergo testing for the virus.

The local site has been chosen because it offers appropriate accommodation and other facilities for those coming back from Wuhan while they stay in Milton Keynes. It also allows their health to be regularly monitored and has the necessary medical facilities close at hand should they be required.

The process of repatriation has been led by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, with the advice of the Chief Medical Officer, and the support of the Department of Health and Social Care, the NHS and Public Health England.

The UK is well prepared for these types of incidents and there is rapid and effective testing undertaken by PHE available for this virus. The NHS has expert teams of highly-trained staff and specialist hospital units around the country ready to receive and care for any patients with any highly infectious disease. The NHS adheres to the highest safety standards for the protection of its staff, patients and the public.

Based on current evidence, Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) presents with flu-like symptoms including a fever, a cough, or difficulty breathing. The current evidence is that most cases appear to be mild.

There is more information and advice on Novel Coronavirus on the Government’s website at https://www.gov.uk/guidance/wuhan-novel-coronavirus-information-for-the-public

