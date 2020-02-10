Purse theft in Towcester - Police release photo

Author: Northants Police Published: 10th February 2020 09:33

Between 12.20pm and 12.30pm on Thursday, January 30 2020, at the Waitrose Supermarket in Richmond Road, a customer had her purse stolen from her handbag, which was on the child seat of a shopping trolley.

Northants Police officers have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of a purse in Towcester.

The woman, or anyone who recognises her, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 20000058931.

