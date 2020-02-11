Silverstone revs up for an adrenalin fuelled racing season in 2020

11th February 2020

Action-packed calendar features 35 weekends of racing events • 70th anniversary of Formula 1 set to be celebrated in style at this year’s 2020 Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix



Silverstone will be bringing fans an action-packed calendar of two and four wheel racing this year, with over 35 weekends of adrenalin fuelled action on the iconic circuit, the home of British motor racing.

Formula 1 will be celebrating its 70th year of racing in 2020 and with the British Grand Prix claiming its place in the history books staging the first race back in 1950, fans can expect an event to remember this year. Home crowd hero Lewis Hamilton, returning to Silverstone as reigning World Champion and 2019 British Grand Prix winner, will undoubtedly be a firm favourite to retain his crown. The Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix 2020 takes place from 17 – 19 July and features not only a jam-packed racing schedule but also top music acts and live entertainment for all the family.



The World Endurance Championship (WEC) will return to Silverstone for the opening round of its 2020/2021 season and fans will be delighted with the race reverting to its longer six-hour format. The race day changes too, with the Six Hours of Silverstone race being run on Saturday 5th September and supporting race, the popular European Le Mans Series and its grid of around 35 supercars, with a four-hour race on Sunday 6th September, creating the perfect lads and dads’ weekend.



The MotoGP British Grand Prix 2020 with its traditional end of August Bank Holiday weekend slot will feature the Day of Champions on Thursday 27 August, ahead of the main weekend of racing action from 28 to 30 August. Top music acts will soon be announced, supporting the on-track excitement, along with entertainment and activities for all the family.



The British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) will make two visits to the Silverstone circuit in 2020, racing on two different tracks. The first of the two rounds at the home of British motorsport will be 25 – 26 April, running on the National circuit. Later in the season, 26 – 27 September, the series will return, racing on the International circuit and based at the International Pits and Paddock at the Wing.



The former Blancpain GT Series, now the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup, will visit Silverstone from 9 – 10 May entertaining fans with a three-hour race. More supercar action follows with the jewel in the crown of the British GT championship, the Silverstone 500, roaring into the Northamptonshire circuit the following month, 6 – 7 June, with its popular Supercar Sunday display of privately owned supercars in the paddock and a parade of the world’s most luxurious and stylish cars.



Pedal power features every month of the season at Silverstone too, with regular cycle evenings providing cyclists with the chance to experience the circuit raced by Formula 1. The family-friendly cycle evenings are designed for all ages and experience, race cycle enthusiasts and cycle clubs are also welcome at these fun, friendly events.



The finale of the year for track action is the historic Walter Hayes Trophy meeting from 31st Oct – 1st November and the Silverstone season is rounded off with the Silverstone half marathon. Run Silverstone features a half marathon, 10k, 5k and family mile all on the same day on 15 November.



Alongside all the circuit activity, The Silverstone Experience, the new motorsport museum just outside the main circuit entrance will be open 364 days this year. With state-of-the-art interactive displays, compelling stories, iconic cars and motorcycles, The Silverstone Experiences tells the tale of motorsport at Silverstone in an immersive 2.5-hour tour, housed in a former second World War RAF hangar.



Silverstone’s quest to enhance its credentials as a leisure and business destination will take a further step forward this year with the opening of the 197-room Hilton Garden Inn hotel which will overlook the start/finish line, opposite the iconic Wing building and will feature a pedestrian footbridge over the circuit, just metres above the race action, to link the hotel with the 4000 capacity Conference venue.



Stuart Pringle, Managing Director, Silverstone Circuit says of the coming season, “Silverstone will be delivering another stellar season of 4 wheels and 2 wheels international and national racing. We look forward to celebrating 70 years of Formula 1, a milestone not only for F1, but with Silverstone staging the first-ever Grand Prix all those years ago, it is certainly an occasion that we’ll be commemorating, especially with The Silverstone Experience now housing many of the artefacts from that time. With the hotel opening later this year, cycling evenings, the half marathon and lots of public events at the Wing, we’re all set for millions of visitors to be welcomed through the gates in 2020.”



A full calendar and booking details for Silverstone events are available at Silverstone.co.uk.



