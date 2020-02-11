Ladies Hockey to return to Towcester after 20 years

Author: Frank Osborne Published: 11th February 2020 18:02

Frank Osborne, chairman of the Towcestrians Sports Club writing to About My Area / NN12 said, "It is with great pleasure and pride that I can announce that after a gap of over 20 years we can welcome back our Ladies Hockey Section to its true home here at Greens Norton Road.

"As a result of news we have just received following a meeting last night at the SNC council we can tell you that they endorsed the offer of a grant of £240k to match the £250k grant already confirmed from London Marathon Charitable Trust to build a brand new, top quality floodlit astro-turf Hockey pitch.

"We are indebted to South Northants Council and LMCT for their generosity and support in bringing this fantastic facility to Towcestrians.

"Special thanks to one of our sponsors, Graham Churchill, who will be doing the initial ground works, to level the ground in preparation for the contactors to start work in constructing the pitch which will be starting, weather permitting, in early April.

"With a 12 week build plan we hope to have it operational by the end of the summer.

"Although, the primary use for the pitch will be for our Hockey Section to flourish and expand and to have mens and boys teams playing, it will be also be used by other sections for training by arrangement if necessary, and very importantly be available for use by others in our community, such as local schools, the university, other sporting groups such as walking football and walking netball, disability sports and others.

"I am especially proud of all my fellow Towcestrians who have worked tirelessly and never given up in their efforts to finally be bringing Hockey Home."





