Local News Census of Rural England’s Village and Community Halls to launch this week Author: Charlene Browne Published: 13th February 2020 08:40 Census of Rural England’s Village and Community Halls to launch this week. Census of Rural England’s Village and Community Halls to launch this week.



Following on from a highly successful Village Halls’ Week that involved over 700 village halls, actively engaged 18 MPs and attracted coverage from Countryfile, national Newspapers and resulted in #villagehallsweek trending on Twitter ACRE will launch a national survey.



ACRE has carried out this comprehensive Survey every 10 years and in 2020 is pleased to be working with Power to Change and Sheffield Hallam University.



The Survey will be distributed to 10,000 village halls across England by the ACRE Network members and is a crucial piece of work. ACRE will use the data to help secure funding for halls, to ensure that advice and information adapts to the challenges facing volunteer hall committees and that the ACRE Network can continue to provide the very best support.



ACRE wants to encourage all kinds of community buildings that provide facilities for their communities to take part. Not just traditional village halls but community centres, sports pavilions, church halls, churches providing community use, community centres, Miners Welfare Institutes, WI halls and community pubs providing meeting rooms.



ACRE’s Deborah Clarke commented



”Whilst it’s essential for us to have the hard data as evidence to support our work the information collected will paint a picture of the social and economic impact on communities of having a hall in their community and it provides a detailed look at social change over time.



We are extremely grateful to all the hall committees that give their time to manage village halls and will take the time to complete this survey”



