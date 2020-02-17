Show the Love success in Towcester

Author: Sue Hamilton Published: 17th February 2020 08:55

WI members with the green heart art work.

Towcester Evening WI were at the Farmers Market in Towcester on Valentine’s Day 2020 to support the Climate Coalition’s “Show the Love” Campaign.

This swaps green hearts for the traditional red ones to show love for the things at risk from Climate Change.

This year they worked with local artist Val Goldfinch who created a beautiful green heart art-piece from green junk provided by the WI’s members.

This was the centrepiece of a display which included a quiz about Climate Change.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.