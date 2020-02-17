Northants Police issue new statement on RAF Croughton

Author: Northants Police Published: 17th February 2020 10:53

U.S. Air Force Colonel Bridget McNamara of RAF Croughton met with the Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police, Nick Adderley on Thursday, February 13 2020

Northamptonshire Police is aware of footage shared on social media today relating to a near-miss close to RAF Croughton. A full investigation is being carried out and witnesses are sought.

U.S. Air Force Colonel Bridget McNamara of RAF Croughton met with the Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police, Nick Adderley on Thursday, February 13 2020 and have issued the following joint statement:

“The Colonel and Chief Constable are pleased to share with the public that a meeting convened yesterday at RAF Croughton to discuss driving standards following the tragic loss of Harry Dunn in August 2019.

“The purpose of this meeting was to discuss how the base and the Force can work even more closely together to not only ensure and improve driver safety in and around Croughton, but to build and affirm a positive working relationship between both parties.

"Colonel McNamara provided Chief Constable Adderley with a personal tour of the base, which operates UK driving standards on site, and provided a detailed brief of all the proactive measures that the base continues to do to help those living on the base adjust to UK driving standards.”

Following the meeting the Chief Constable stated:

"It was clear from the meeting that the base already had a significant number of measures in place in ensuring driver safety. This was encouraging to see and I look forward to working closely with Colonel McNamara and her colleagues at RAF Croughton to continue to build on this good work.

"The base and the Force have continued to work together under the leadership and direction of U.S. Air Force Major Eric Kowalski and Northamptonshire Police Chief Inspector Tom Thompson. The additional provisions that will be introduced will form part of the wider strategic roads policing agenda for the county and will ensure that both parties are doing all that they can to prevent any future harm on the roads in and around the site."

Colonel McNamara stated:

“The Northamptonshire Police team has been a steadfast partner of our base and of the 501st Combat Support Wing. Our meeting reinforced the long-standing partnerships US bases in the UK are fortunate to have with their surrounding and supporting Constabularies. I look forward to helping continue these relationships.”

The Colonel and Chief Constable shared their joint commitment to protecting the public of Northamptonshire, which includes those living at RAF Croughton.

