  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
The Garage at Blakesley

Testimonials

"I like the look of the new layout in your newsletter. It's nice to select a picture and then read the article. Well done. Hope to see you soon. Sue"
- Sue Teckkam
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Could it be you?

Author: Holly Skelton Published: 18th February 2020 09:03

An Independent Visitor (IV) is a fully checked volunteer who is paired with a child or young person in care. They go out on social visits, share hobbies and interests and maybe even try new activities. They act as a friend and mentor and aim to build helpful and positive long-term relationships.An Independent Visitor (IV) is a fully checked volunteer who is paired with a child or young person in care. They go out on social visits, share hobbies and interests and maybe even try new activities. They act as a friend and mentor and aim to build helpful and positive long-term relationships.

Volunteers are needed to join the Northamptonshire Independent Visitor service and become friends and mentors to more children and young people in care.

An Independent Visitor (IV) is a fully checked volunteer who is paired with a child or young person in care. They go out on social visits, share hobbies and interests and maybe even try new activities. They act as a friend and mentor and aim to build helpful and positive long-term relationships.

There are currently 50 children and young people in the county currently being supported by an Independent Visitor and a campaign ‘Could it be you?’ is now being launched to recruit more volunteers.

Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for children, families and education Councillor Fiona Baker said: “Independent visitors visit young people at least once a month to enjoy fun activities together and help to provide support and consistency in their lives where possibly there has been none before.

“All of our Independent Visitors are fully checked, plus they receive training and expenses for activities and travel. You can come from any background and there is no upper age limit, the most important thing is that you are reliable and committed to regularly spending time with the child or young person.

“This can be such a rewarding role. Independent Visitors become friends and mentors, and a consistent person the young person can confide in and talk things through with. Could it be you?”

People interested in finding out more can visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/independentvisitor. There are also drop in sessions on the first Tuesday of every month between 10.30am and 2pm at One Angel Square, Northampton.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies