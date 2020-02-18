Could it be you?

Author: Holly Skelton Published: 18th February 2020 09:03

An Independent Visitor (IV) is a fully checked volunteer who is paired with a child or young person in care. They go out on social visits, share hobbies and interests and maybe even try new activities. They act as a friend and mentor and aim to build helpful and positive long-term relationships.

Volunteers are needed to join the Northamptonshire Independent Visitor service and become friends and mentors to more children and young people in care.

An Independent Visitor (IV) is a fully checked volunteer who is paired with a child or young person in care. They go out on social visits, share hobbies and interests and maybe even try new activities. They act as a friend and mentor and aim to build helpful and positive long-term relationships.

There are currently 50 children and young people in the county currently being supported by an Independent Visitor and a campaign ‘Could it be you?’ is now being launched to recruit more volunteers.

Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for children, families and education Councillor Fiona Baker said: “Independent visitors visit young people at least once a month to enjoy fun activities together and help to provide support and consistency in their lives where possibly there has been none before.

“All of our Independent Visitors are fully checked, plus they receive training and expenses for activities and travel. You can come from any background and there is no upper age limit, the most important thing is that you are reliable and committed to regularly spending time with the child or young person.

“This can be such a rewarding role. Independent Visitors become friends and mentors, and a consistent person the young person can confide in and talk things through with. Could it be you?”

People interested in finding out more can visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/independentvisitor. There are also drop in sessions on the first Tuesday of every month between 10.30am and 2pm at One Angel Square, Northampton.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.