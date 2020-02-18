So let the construction begin........

Author: Susan Feasey Published: 18th February 2020 10:07

.....in March 2020!

After many years of planning and much hard work, in early February 2020 we were finally able to Instruct and enter into a contract with a local, reputable Construction Company with 80 years experience in the construction business. Readers can expect to see activity on site of the planned Tove Valley Centre, Northampton Road, Towcester, next month.

Our recently revamped website www.tovevalleycentre.co.uk is regularly updated, so have a look from time to time to find out more about the Project and to keep up to date with progress. You will be able to check out the building's plans and details of what will be inside the building.

There is a "TVBF" page which includes information about the work that Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship is already doing within the community. More detailed information about the work of our Church and what we are about can be found on the Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship website www.tvbf.co.uk which also has a brand-new look.

We do still have some fundraising to do, so 2 events have already been planned for 2020. Our next Quiz Evening will take place on Friday 29th May 2020 at 7pm at The Saracens Head, Towcester. T

ickets will be available from Colemans Stationers in Towcester or by emailing contact@tovevalleycentre.co.uk from 28th April. Price £10 to include a chip butty and dessert. Come as a team (maximum 6) or join others to make a team on the night. Our thanks go to Hilary Aslett for agreeing to be our quizmaster once again.

We are also very grateful to charity band Fynnius Fogg who will be returning to The Towcestrians Sports Club, Greens Norton Road, Towcester on Saturday 24th October 2020, to entertain us with music from the 60's and 70's.

As anyone who has been to one of their events will know, they are great entertainers, so put the date in your diary! More details will be provided in the local press. We are expecting to host some additional, but different fundraising events during 2020. All of these events will provide an opportunity to find out more about the Project.

If you are a local business owner and would like to support this important Project by helping with the fit out of the building or landscaping of the grounds, please contact us via contact@tovevalleycentre.co.uk We will be pleased to explain what we require and what we can offer you in return for your support.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.