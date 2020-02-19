20 Trees for 2020 - A chance to grow your family

Author: Holly Skelton Published: 19th February 2020 14:00

Northamptonshire Fostering and Adoption Services have planted 20 trees for 2020 as part of a new campaign to encourage people to grow their family.

The planting took place today (Wednesday, February 19 2020) at Brixworth Country Park and was attended by Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for children's services, Cllr Fiona Baker, along with staff from the adoption and fostering team, adopters and foster carers.

The campaign aims to inspire more people to foster and adopt, and provide permanent homes for children and young people in need - particularly sibling groups.

There are currently approximately 1,200 children in care and several sibling groups in need of a permanent home across the county.

Northamptonshire County Council cabinet member for children's services, Cllr Fiona Baker, said: “We hope the message behind the tree planting will help people to seriously consider if they are in a position to grow their family and offer a forever home to one of our vulnerable children.

“We’re particularly keen to hear from those who could offer a home to siblings, as often sibling groups in care have to be separated from each other due to the shortage of people who can offer more than one child a home.

“Adoption and fostering are some of the most life-changing and rewarding things you can do. If you’ve been thinking about adoption or fostering, we need you more than ever to get in touch.”

If you’re interested in fostering or adoption, or would simply like to find out more information visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/permanence.

