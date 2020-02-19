Silverstone set for bumper crowd at British Grand Prix in 2020 as Formula 1 celebrates 70th anniversary

Author: Katie Tyler Published: 19th February 2020 16:07

2019 BGP Crowd celebrating at the end of the race



Silverstone has reported a record number of advance bookings for the 2020 Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix as fans secure their positions at what is one of the greatest British sporting events of the year. In the year that Formula 1 celebrates its 70th anniversary, and with the 2020 season about to get underway, many stands in key areas are either already sold out or very close to selling out.



The first ever official Formula 1 Grand Prix took place at Silverstone on 13 May 1950 and was attended by King George VI, his wife Queen Elizabeth and daughter Princess Margaret. Plans are being put in place by both Formula 1 and Silverstone to commemorate this great milestone in 2020.



Stuart Pringle, Managing Director of Silverstone commented “On that day in May 1950 an estimated 150,000 people descended on Silverstone to experience the first ever Formula 1 World Championship race. 70 years on and we are looking forward to welcoming over twice as many of the most passionate Formula One fans in the world, for another great weekend of racing.”



A survey conducted by Formula 1 following the 2019 British Grand Prix showed that 90% of fans voted their experience at the event as very enjoyable with an impressive 99% voting it as very or fairly enjoyable.



Tickets for the 2020 FORMULA 1 PIRELLI BRITISH GRAND PRIX are available from £55pp, children aged under 11 are free.

For further information, or to book tickets, visit www.silverstone.co.uk or call 0844 3728 300.

Places to stay around Silverstone 2020

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.