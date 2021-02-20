Northants County Council agrees budget for 2020/21

Author: Annalee Bougourd Published: 21st February 2020 08:38

Northamptonshire County Council’s budget for 2020/2021 has been agreed at its Full Council meeting on 20 February 2021.

The budget lays the foundations for the transition to two new unitary authorities from April 2021.

Reserves have been bolstered by an additional £2million, bringing the estimated total to about £42million by March 2021. A further £0.6million has been invested in priority service areas in addition to the £1.4million committed in the draft budget, making a total investment of £2million.

The budget includes £23.2 million savings from an estimated net revenue budget of £445.71 and a Council Tax increase of 3.99%, this is comprised of a 1.99% rise in the core Council Tax and a 2% social care precept.

Cllr Matt Golby, Leader of Northamptonshire County Council, said: “This is the last budget ahead of the transition to two new unitary authorities. Our financial challenges are well known but I’m pleased to say that we will be starting the coming year in a strong and stable position.

“But there is always more work to be done and we will continue with our prudent spending controls to ensure the savings are achieved and increase the financial robustness of the council.”

Budget development has been mindful of growing demand pressures in adult services and the need to bring improvements to Children’s Services following feedback from Ofsted and as it transforms into a Children’s Trust.

In adult services work is continuing to make sure the council is getting the best value on external contracts while new ways of working are also being introduced to establish best practice.

In Children’s Services – the council will develop its in-house fostering capacity while also strengthening the support offered to children on the edge of care.

In Place – there will be capital investment in road maintenance machinery which will significantly increase the number of pothole repairs which can be carried out annually.

