Northants stop smoking service promotes e-cigs as a way to quit

Innovative changes to the county’s Stop Smoking Service are being implemented by Northamptonshire County Council’s public health service to help reach the government target of a smoke-free generation by 2030.

From February 2020, smokers in the county have the option to choose a free e-cigarette starter kit when they take part in the 12 week stop smoking programme.

According to Public Health England, vaping is 95% less harmful than smoking and carries a small fraction of the health risk. It has also been found to be almost twice as effective as nicotine replacement therapy in helping smokers to quit.

Stop Smoking advisors are already working across the county to provide expert behavioural support and advice, but now those choosing to kick the habit will have the option of choosing an e-cigarette starter kit.

The service will also be running a series of workplace interventions providing e-cigarettes and voucher incentives to those looking to quit. This work, funded by the East Midlands Cancer Alliance, gives workplaces the opportunity to significantly improve the health and wellbeing of their employees at absolutely no cost.

County Council Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing, Cllr Ian Morris said: “Whilst not entirely risk free, vaping is considerably safer than smoking. The consequences of continuing to use tobacco - which kills 1 out of every 2 lifetime users - far exceed any potential harm posed by e-cigarettes.

“Public Health Northamptonshire is encouraging all smokers to engage with the Northamptonshire Stop Smoking Service for expert support and advice as soon as possible, and to consider switching to e-cigarettes to help them quit for good.”

Despite significant reductions in the amount of people smoking in Northamptonshire over the last 20 years, there are still more than 87,000 smokers in the county, with smoking taking the lives of hundreds of residents annually and costing the local economy more than £160 million.

While Northamptonshire’s rate of smoking in pregnancy has reduced, it remains significantly higher than the national average. Smoking can be linked to complications in pregnancy, stillbirth, premature births, and sudden infant death syndrome. Services in other parts of the United Kingdom have already started using e-cigarettes as a way to improve outcomes for babies and expectant mothers, and this option is now available to pregnant women in Northamptonshire.

If you are a Northamptonshire resident that would like to stop smoking please contact 0300 126 5700 or email smokefree@northamptonshire.gov.uk