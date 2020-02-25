NN12

Local News Innovative supported project helps young disabled find employment in Northants Author: Holly Skelton Published: 25th February 2020 16:05 County Council Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, Cllr Ian Morris said: "This scheme is all about showcasing the many talents and strengths of disabled workers while encouraging and promoting an inclusive and diverse workforce. A new Supported Internship project which aims to help young people with disabilities find employment has been launched in Northamptonshire.



The Employment and Disability Service (EADS) are working in partnership with local education providers to maximise the outcomes of young people with Special Educational Needs to move into paid employment.



The scheme will support students from ages 16 through to 24 with an Education Health and Care plan (EHCP) in further education who have a genuine desire to gain skills in the work environment, partnering with employers to recognise students who are suitable for the scheme.



“EADS is a fundamental service in our county and this unique service will mean more young disabled people can achieve independent lives and find long-term work and careers they enjoy."



Statistics show there are many benefits to employing people with disabilities, with over 84% of employers saying that disabled staff make a valuable contribution to their workplace and are considered to be just as productive as non-disabled staff.



Key benefits of the internship scheme include:



Reduced recruitment costs: EADS services are free to employers and employees

Completed pre-selection interviews and support to ensure the candidates put forward are a suitable match

Intensive job coaching, which will gradually reduce to ensure the participant is confident in the role and becomes a productive and valuable member of the team

Increased productivity: statistically employees with a disability have less time off sick, fewer workplace accidents and stay with employers for longer

With 1 in 5 potential UK consumers having a disability, 75% of disabled people and their families said they walk away from a UK business because of poor accessibility or non-inclusive customer service.



An inclusive recruitment and retention policy can not only increase the number of quality applicants to a workplace, but also creates a skilled and knowledgeable workforce that reflects the diversity of the customers or community an organisation serves.



If you are a local employer and would like to learn more about job coaching and the internship project, please contact us on 01604 361033.