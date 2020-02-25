Moat Lane Development Wins Design Award

Author: Craig Bees Published: 25th February 2020 16:11

Towcester’s stunning Moat Lane development has been recognised with a prestigious award.



Developers Clayson Country Homes Ltd, based in Northampton, have won a Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) design award.



The scheme for the redevelopment of Towcester’s central conservation area included listed buildings, conversion renovations and new build homes along with shops and apartments.

Bartram & Co estate agents MD Craig Bees said: “We were delighted to be involved with this project from the outset.



“The feedback we have been getting from the town since the development began to take shape shows how high quality, carefully planned housing can really benefit and boost an area. The award for Clayson is hugely merited.“

