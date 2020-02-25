  • Bookmark this page

Moat Lane Development Wins Design Award

Author: Craig Bees Published: 25th February 2020 16:11

Towcester’s stunning Moat Lane development has been recognised with a prestigious award.

Developers Clayson Country Homes Ltd, based in Northampton, have won a Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) design award.

The scheme for the redevelopment of Towcester’s central conservation area included listed buildings, conversion renovations and new build homes along with shops and apartments.
Bartram & Co estate agents MD Craig Bees said: “We were delighted to be involved with this project from the outset.

“The feedback we have been getting from the town since the development began to take shape shows how high quality, carefully planned housing can really benefit and boost an area. The award for Clayson is hugely merited.“

If you’re thinking of selling or letting your property call (01327) 359164 and speak to our sales or lettings team.

Until next time.

Craig Bees, MD Bartram & Co

E-mail me at craigbees@bartramandco.co.uk 

Visit our website www.bartramandco.co.uk and follow us on Twitter@bartramandcotow

  Tel: (01327) 359164

 Fax: (01327) 359166

