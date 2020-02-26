Getting the site ready for our builders to take over

Author: Susan Feasey Published: 26th February 2020 09:11

With our Construction Company preparing to take over the site of the planned Tove Valley Centre on March 8th, volunteers from Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship were on site on Saturday 22nd February clearing weeds and brambles. An ecologist instructed and supervised volunteers to ensure that any reptiles and small mammals whose homes we were disrupting would be able to scatter and find a new home. Or in the case of one hedgehog, to be relocated!

The Tove Valley Centre will be a community facility as well as the home of Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship, located on Northampton Road, Towcester. If you want to find out more and to keep up with progress, keep an eye on our website www.tovevalleycentre.co.uk. You will be able to check out the building's plans and details of what will be inside the building. Our latest news can be found on the "Home" page. There is a "TVBF" page which includes information about the work that Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship is already doing within the community.

Two fundraising events have already been planned for 2020 and we expect to able to release details of a variety of events over the forthcoming months. Our next Quiz Evening will take place on Friday 29th May at 7pm at The Saracens Head, Towcester.

Tickets will be available from Colemans Stationers in Towcester or by emailing contact@tovevalleycentre.co.uk from 28th April. Price £10 to include a chip butty and dessert. Come as a team (maximum 6) or join others to make a team on the night.

We are also very grateful to charity band Fynnius Fogg who will be returning to The Towcestrians Sports Club, Greens Norton Road, Towcester on Saturday 24th October 2020, to entertain us with music from the 60's and 70's. More details will be released nearer the time.

If you are a local business owner and would like to support this important project by helping with the fit out of the building or landscaping of the grounds, please contact us via contact@tovevalleycentre.co.uk We will be pleased to explain what we require and what we can offer you in return for your support.

