The Silverstone Technology Cluster’s (STC) Annual Conference will take place on Thursday 21 May, at Horwood House Hotel near Milton Keynes. As before, the flagship event will be supported by founding member Silverstone Park… An impressive line-up of more than 20 speakers is currently being assembled for the Conference which runs from 08:30-17:00.

STC CEO Pim van Baarsen commented: “Our 2020 Conference is specifically setting out to inspire the high-tech community by giving them confidence for the future and provoking the type of thought leadership that is required to make a success out of a business.

“We have a very exciting line-up of speakers planned. In fact, I believe it will be unrivalled in terms of the types of technologies that the speakers represent and that people should be aware of for the future.

“If there was one event that would help you lift your head above the parapet, survey your surroundings and move your business forward then this is it.”

Twelve months ago, Robert Jenrick MP, then-Exchequer Secretary to HM Treasury, told the Conference’s audience that the STC region was set to become a key part of “the innovation capital of the UK”.

Silverstone Technology Cluster, the organisation formed in winter 2016/17 to promote the high-tech activities and capabilities within the STC, now boasts some 115 members. These range from start-up business to SMEs and larger organisations.

In 2020 it will host almost 20 events – including its Conference – for the high-tech engineering business community.

These are for an increasing number of special interest groups (SIGs) it has created including: