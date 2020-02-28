NN12

Local News Council Job Club celebrates 10th anniversary Author: Nikki Godwin Published: 28th February 2020 10:04 The South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) Job Club has successfully helped over 500 residents into employment during its lifetime and continues to grow year on year. The South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) Job Club has successfully helped over 500 residents into employment during its lifetime and continues to grow year on year.



A free and confidential council service in South Northamptonshire which helps people find employment is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.



The South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) Job Club has successfully helped over 500 residents into employment during its lifetime and continues to grow year on year.



Cllr Stephen Clarke, SNC’s portfolio holder for growth and regeneration, said: "The SNC Job Club provides a bespoke service which prepares individuals for employment and helps them find a suitable job. This service supports the consistently low unemployment rate and improves the economic wellbeing of the district.



"The SNC Job Club was originally set up by Andrea Leadsom MP and it is just one of the initiatives we provide to increase the number of individuals in full time employment."



Andrea Leadsom MP added: "Congratulations to South Northants Job Club on its official 10th anniversary. I set up the job club with my mum and local friend, Victoria, in the town hall before becoming an MP and I remember greeting the first job seekers with a friendly smile and a cup of tea.



"The club was taken over by South Northants Council in 2010 just before the General Election – hence its official 10-year anniversary. I am so very proud of the job club’s achievements, and its superb volunteers, especially as last year it celebrated placing the 500th applicant into employment. I wish the job club continued success in assisting those looking for employment in South Northants."



The Job Club aims to be a one-stop shop for employment and is particularly useful for those returning to work after long-term unemployment and those looking to change careers. Working closely with employers, it aims to ensure all vacancies are promoted to a local audience totally free of charge.



The SNC Job Club takes place every Tuesday between 11:30am and 1:30pm, alternating between Brackley and Towcester Libraries.



For more information, visit the website

