  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
The Garage at Blakesley

Testimonials

"The site is excellent and a very useful source of information."
- Alison Burnley
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Farthinghoe bypass on the cusp of a major milestone

Author: Laura Emily Dunn Published: 2nd March 2020 11:01

Andrea with schoolchildren from Farthinghoe Primary SchoolAndrea with schoolchildren from Farthinghoe Primary School

 

Northamptonshire County Council proposes to give Farthinghoe bypass the green light

 

The Rt. Hon Andrea Leadsom, MP for South Northamptonshire has welcomed the news that NCC will be likely to approve £1.4 million of funding to take the Farthinghoe Bypass to a full business case. The Cabinet papers were published today and the final decision will be taken on Tuesday 10 March.

 

Mrs Leadsom said: “This is great news for Farthinghoe as well as for the whole local area. For as long as 50 years, the community has been demanding a bypass because of the tricky road layout in the village.

 

My team and I have campaigned hard for this to go ahead for several years and I want to thank all Farthinghoe residents who have supported my campaign. In particular, I am grateful to the schoolchildren at Farthinghoe Primary School who invited me in to see their work on why a bypass was so badly needed in the area. I also congratulate the efforts of the community in putting together a petition which I delivered to the Secretary of State for Transport on their behalf. 

 

It just goes to show that when local people feel passionately about something and make a strong case, then a real difference can be made.

 

Following the full business case the next step will be to seek Pinch Point Funding or local growth funding from the Government. I have already made clear to both the Department for Transport and SEMLEP our shared ambition for this bypass and have received encouragement.

 

I hope we will now see this vital project delivered within 3-5 years to bring the relief that local residents desperately need.”

 


Further information on Andrea’s campaign for the Farthinghoe Bypass can be found here: https://www.andrealeadsom.com/news/20190915/farthinghoe-bypass

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies