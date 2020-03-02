Farthinghoe bypass on the cusp of a major milestone

Author: Laura Emily Dunn Published: 2nd March 2020 11:01

Andrea with schoolchildren from Farthinghoe Primary School



Northamptonshire County Council proposes to give Farthinghoe bypass the green light

The Rt. Hon Andrea Leadsom, MP for South Northamptonshire has welcomed the news that NCC will be likely to approve £1.4 million of funding to take the Farthinghoe Bypass to a full business case. The Cabinet papers were published today and the final decision will be taken on Tuesday 10 March.

Mrs Leadsom said: “This is great news for Farthinghoe as well as for the whole local area. For as long as 50 years, the community has been demanding a bypass because of the tricky road layout in the village.

My team and I have campaigned hard for this to go ahead for several years and I want to thank all Farthinghoe residents who have supported my campaign. In particular, I am grateful to the schoolchildren at Farthinghoe Primary School who invited me in to see their work on why a bypass was so badly needed in the area. I also congratulate the efforts of the community in putting together a petition which I delivered to the Secretary of State for Transport on their behalf.

It just goes to show that when local people feel passionately about something and make a strong case, then a real difference can be made.

Following the full business case the next step will be to seek Pinch Point Funding or local growth funding from the Government. I have already made clear to both the Department for Transport and SEMLEP our shared ambition for this bypass and have received encouragement.

I hope we will now see this vital project delivered within 3-5 years to bring the relief that local residents desperately need.”





Further information on Andrea’s campaign for the Farthinghoe Bypass can be found here: https://www.andrealeadsom.com/news/20190915/farthinghoe-bypass

