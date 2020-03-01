So what was happening at the TVC site on Sunday?

Author: Susan Feasey Published: 1st March 2020 17:38

The sun shone for us once again on Sunday afternoon as we met together at the site of the planned Tove Valley Centre, Northampton Road, Towcester. We had a lovely soup lunch together following our morning service at Nicholas Hawkesmoor School, where we currently meet on Sundays. A number of us then moved to Northampton Road to gather for a final time of Praise and Worship at the site until we are able to meet in the Tove Valley Centre itself at the end of 2020.

Our Construction Company will be taking over the site on Monday 9th March 2020.

You can keep up to date with progress by keeping an eye on our new-look website www.tovevalleycentre.co.uk, which is regularly updated.

You will also be able to find details of forthcoming Fundraising Events as well as learn about ways in which we are already serving the local community.

More details about our church, Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship, can be found at www.tvbf.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.