Secondary School places allocated to Northants pupils

Author: Holly Skelton Published: 2nd March 2020 12:46

More than 8,800 secondary school places have been allocated to pupils across Northamptonshire today.

The proportion of families securing a place at their first preference school has risen to 79% from 77.3% in 2019, while the number of families being offered a place at one of their preferred schools is 96%.

Families who applied for their secondary school place online and within the deadline are able to check their offer on the council’s website today at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/admissions.

Cllr Fiona Baker, county council cabinet member for children’s services, families and education, said: “I’m pleased that this year we have been able to offer more families (96%) a place at one of their preferred schools and 79%, that’s almost 7000 children, have received a place at their first preference school.

“Our growing county means that we are continually faced with the challenge of providing more school places in the future and we will continue to work with our partners to make this happen.”

Any parent has the right to appeal (through the independent appeals process) against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.

The increase in the number of families managing to secure a place at a preference school has been achieved through the county council either providing or working with schools to commission the following additional places:

230 temporary places in Northampton

90 temporary places in Corby

90 permanent places in Kettering

The county council is continuing to work with schools across the county to provide further additional capacity in areas of high demand. Further places may be added prior to September to ensure the council continues to fulfil its statutory obligation of providing sufficient school places.

The next round of secondary school place allocations (for late applicants) will take place in April.

Primary school allocations for September 2020 will be announced on 16 April 2020;

