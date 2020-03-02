  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Mclay James Towcester Independent Financial Advisers

Testimonials

"The Mount and Watermeadows are already real asset to Towcester, thank you for getting information about it, out"
- Linda S
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Secondary School places allocated to Northants pupils

Author: Holly Skelton Published: 2nd March 2020 12:46
More than 8,800 secondary school places have been allocated to pupils across Northamptonshire today.More than 8,800 secondary school places have been allocated to pupils across Northamptonshire today.


More than 8,800 secondary school places have been allocated to pupils across Northamptonshire today.

The proportion of families securing a place at their first preference school has risen to 79% from 77.3% in 2019, while the number of families being offered a place at one of their preferred schools is 96%.

Families who applied for their secondary school place online and within the deadline are able to check their offer on the council’s website today at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/admissions.

Cllr Fiona Baker, county council cabinet member for children’s services, families and education, said: “I’m pleased that this year we have been able to offer more families (96%) a place at one of their preferred schools and 79%, that’s almost 7000 children, have received a place at their first preference school.

“Our growing county means that we are continually faced with the challenge of providing more school places in the future and we will continue to work with our partners to make this happen.”

Any parent has the right to appeal (through the independent appeals process) against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.

The increase in the number of families managing to secure a place at a preference school has been achieved through the county council either providing or working with schools to commission the following additional places:

  • 230 temporary places in Northampton
  • 90 temporary places in Corby
  • 90 permanent places in Kettering

The county council is continuing to work with schools across the county to provide further additional capacity in areas of high demand. Further places may be added prior to September to ensure the council continues to fulfil its statutory obligation of providing sufficient school places.

The next round of secondary school place allocations (for late applicants) will take place in April.

Primary school allocations for September 2020 will be announced on 16 April 2020;

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies