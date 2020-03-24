Poppy Appeal Quiz Night at Towcester Mill

There are spaces for just two or three teams still available for the Poppy Appeal Quiz Night, to be held on Tuesday 24 March 2020 in the Malt Room at Towcester Mill Brewery.

Organised by Towcester’s Royal British Legion, the quiz was first held at its new venue, the Mill, in 2018, and was so successful it has raised over £300 each year for the Poppy Appeal.

And now it’s back for the third year by popular demand! “Teams can be made up of a maximum of six, but you can have as many teams as you like,” explained David Reed, organiser and host of the quiz. “The last couple of years have been really successful and so much fun as there is such a great atmosphere. As the Poppy Appeal is the Legion’s biggest fundraising appeal, we hope to raise as much money as we have in previous years, and more this time if we can!”

Team spaces must be reserved via www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk with all monies to be paid on the door. “We’re just asking for a £3 entry per person,” added David, “£2 of which will go direct to the Poppy Appeal and the other £1 towards cash prizes. We’ll have a raffle on the night too so a good evening’s entertainment is guaranteed!”

Food will also be available on Tuesday 24 March from Baja Cantina right outside the Mill from around 6pm-9pm who will be dishing up their delicious, freshly made Mexican inspired dishes.

