  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Testimonials

"I love your site! We moved to Somerset from Yardley Gobion a couple of years ago and coming across your site brings back lots of fond memories. We love to see the pictures of all the familiar places..." more
- Clara Hampshire
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Poppy Appeal Quiz Night at Towcester Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 3rd March 2020 14:46

There are spaces for just two or three teams still available for the Poppy Appeal Quiz Night, to be held on Tuesday 24 March 2020 in the Malt Room at Towcester Mill Brewery. There are spaces for just two or three teams still available for the Poppy Appeal Quiz Night, to be held on Tuesday 24 March 2020 in the Malt Room at Towcester Mill Brewery.

 

 

There are spaces for just two or three teams still available for the Poppy Appeal Quiz Night, to be held on Tuesday 24 March 2020 in the Malt Room at Towcester Mill Brewery.

 

Organised by Towcester’s Royal British Legion, the quiz was first held at its new venue, the Mill, in 2018, and was so successful it has raised over £300 each year for the Poppy Appeal.

 

And now it’s back for the third year by popular demand! “Teams can be made up of a maximum of six, but you can have as many teams as you like,” explained David Reed, organiser and host of the quiz. “The last couple of years have been really successful and so much fun as there is such a great atmosphere. As the Poppy Appeal is the Legion’s biggest fundraising appeal, we hope to raise as much money as we have in previous years, and more this time if we can!”

 

Team spaces must be reserved via www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk with all monies to be paid on the door. “We’re just asking for a £3 entry per person,” added David, “£2 of which will go direct to the Poppy Appeal and the other £1 towards cash prizes. We’ll have a raffle on the night too so a good evening’s entertainment is guaranteed!”

 

Food will also be available on Tuesday 24 March from Baja Cantina right outside the Mill from around 6pm-9pm who will be dishing up their delicious, freshly made Mexican inspired dishes.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies