Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 3rd March 2020 14:52

Spring is surely on its way soon and what better way to celebrate and look forward to longer days than to bring out a seasonal ale or two?!

Maius and Rubio are Towcester Mill Brewery's two spring ales:

Maius is a 3.6% abv dark mild ale, named after the old English name for May. It is brewed specifically because CAMRA promotes 'Mild throughout May'. "It is normally brewed just for May," explained Brewery Director, John Evans, "but as it's so popular we thought we'd brew it early and have it available in March as well!" Maius is out now and available on draught in the Tap Room.

Rubio is a 4.4% abv chestnut red ale which won an award for New Local Drink of the Year category at the 2018/19 Carlsberg UK Northamptonshire Food & Drinks Awards in November 2018. It has a history of horse racing behind it and is brewed with four malts and four hop varieties. It is always available during April in memory of the Grand National which the horse named Rubio won in 1908. "This year we've made it available in February too," added John. "Rubio is available in 500ml bottles from our Brewery Shop and will be back on draught in the Tap Room soon."

If you like the idea of trying some seasonal ales in the Mill's Tap Room as well as, or instead of, the core ranges, then do pop in. The Tap Room is open Mondays-Thursdays from 5pm, from 2pm on Fridays and from 12pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Cheers!

