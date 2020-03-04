F1 Teams issue response to FIA statement on Ferrari

Author: Bradley Lord Published: 4th March 2020 10:21

Ferrari in Friday practice at 2019 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

All the F1 teams below, including Mercedes, Mclaren, Racing Point, Red Bull, Renault, Alpha Tauri and Wiilliams have issued the following statement.

"We, the undersigned teams, were surprised and shocked by the FIA's statement of Friday 28 February regarding the conclusion of its investigation into the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 Power Unit.



"An international sporting regulator has the responsibility to act with the highest standards of governance, integrity and transparency.



"After months of investigations that were undertaken by the FIA only following queries raised by other teams, we strongly object to the FIA reaching a confidential settlement agreement with Ferrari to conclude this matter.



"Therefore, we hereby state publicly our shared commitment to pursue full and proper disclosure in this matter, to ensure that our sport treats all competitors fairly and equally. We do so on behalf of the fans, the participants and the stakeholders of Formula One.



"In addition, we reserve our rights to seek legal redress, within the FIA's due process and before the competent courts.





McLaren Racing Limited

Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited

Racing Point UK Limited

Red Bull Racing Limited

Renault Sport Racing Limited

Scuderia Alpha Tauri S.p.A.

Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited

