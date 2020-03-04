Future infrastructure for Northants - investing in developing plans

4th March 2020

The county council has a raft of schemes throughout the county which are currently being progressed - all aimed to facilitate growth and alleviate congestion.

A programme to develop proposed highways schemes to a stage where they are ready to attract funding for their construction will be considered by Northamptonshire County Council’s Cabinet next week.

Proposed schemes include:

A422 Farthinghoe Bypass

A509 Isham Bypass

A43 Northampton to Kettering – phase three

The costs of preparatory work for large highways schemes can be considerable and while Government funding can be sought for larger projects, it has traditionally not covered any of the preparatory work - only land and construction costs.

The report before cabinet proposes making use of a pot of money, which has accumulated from fees levied on developers for highways works required because of new housing developments, to fund this new programme.

As part of closer partnership working in the run up to unitary reorganisation, The Borough Council of Wellingborough (£1m), South Northamptonshire District (£250k) and Northampton Borough (£100k) councils have proposals to contribute towards the development of key schemes in their respective areas.

Cllr Jason Smithers, county council cabinet member for highways and place said: “Creating the appropriate infrastructure is absolutely essential if we are to unlock growth and alleviate traffic congestion. Throughout the county we have a range of schemes being developed.

“It’s important to progress schemes so that they are at a suitable stage for bids to be submitted for wider funding to pay for the construction of the projects.

“This new programme would help pay for the development stage of schemes – helping invest in our future infrastructure.”

Once schemes are ready - they can attract funding for construction from different sources. In recent years, the County Council has been successful in securing Government funding to deliver major road schemes and the County Council has recently submitted bids to Government funding streams for the following schemes:

Major Road Network Fund

A509 Isham Bypass

A43 Northampton to Kettering – phase three

Local Pinch Point Fund

A45 Smart and Connected Growth Project

A422 Farthinghoe Bypass

Rothwell Road and Northfield Avenue, Kettering

Northampton East-West walking and cycling corridors

Greyfriars bus punctuality and traffic scheme, Northampton

Further schemes have been identified for development funding to support future bids:

Corby northern orbital road

Kettering local cycling and walking plans

Northampton transport strategy

Disused Brackmills rail corridor

