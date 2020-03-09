NN12

Local News CED Accountancy to host free Linkedin marketing seminar Author: Laura Benham Published: 9th March 2020 08:30 Cliff Davidson of CED Accountancy Services at the Towcestrians Sports Club during a seminar CEDAS (CED Accountancy Services) based Towcester is hosting its next, free, not to miss seminar on LinkedIn marketing. Speakign to AboutMyArea/NN12 Laura said, "Are you getting the most out of LinkedIn? Do you know how it really works? "In our next seminar we are exploring how LinkedIn can work effectively and reward you and your firm. Its advanced algorithm tools could find you your next big contract, potential candidates or even identify that competitor you didn't even know that you had! Advertising on LinkedIn may even be an option for you. "The seminar is on 7 April 2020, 16:00 – 19:30 at The Towcestrians Rugby Club. "To book your free space and for more information, please use the link below. There will be a chance to network with like minded people and free refreshments will be available. www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/linkedin-turn-your-high-quality-leads-into-big-profits-tickets-93282716115