  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bell Plantation Garden Centre

Testimonials

"From feedback received from our various helpers a lot of our visitors had observed that they found us by visiting the website and decided to come along. So it works and thank you very much!! "
- Jackie E
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

CED Accountancy to host free Linkedin marketing seminar

Author: Laura Benham Published: 9th March 2020 08:30

Cliff Davidson of CED Accountancy Services at the Towcestrians Sports Club during a seminarCliff Davidson of CED Accountancy Services at the Towcestrians Sports Club during a seminar

CEDAS (CED Accountancy Services) based Towcester is hosting its next, free, not to miss seminar on LinkedIn marketing.

 

Speakign to AboutMyArea/NN12 Laura said, "Are you getting the most out of LinkedIn? Do you know how it really works?

 

"In our next seminar we are exploring how LinkedIn can work effectively and reward you and your firm. Its advanced algorithm tools could find you your next big contract, potential candidates or even identify that competitor you didn’t even know that you had! Advertising on LinkedIn may even be an option for you.

 

"The seminar is on 7 April 2020, 16:00 – 19:30 at The Towcestrians Rugby Club.

 

"To book your free space and for more information, please use the link below. There will be a chance to network with like minded people and free refreshments will be available.

 

www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/linkedin-turn-your-high-quality-leads-into-big-profits-tickets-93282716115

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies