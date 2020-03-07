Fresh spate of courier fraud incidents in Northants

Author: Northants Police Published: 7th March 2020 20:17

Police in Northamptonshire are again encouraging members of the public to make their elderly relatives aware of courier fraud following a fresh spate of incidents in the county

Police in Northamptonshire are again encouraging members of the public to make their elderly relatives aware of courier fraud following a fresh spate of incidents in the county.

Courier fraud involves fraudsters telephoning a potential victim, claiming to be from their bank, the police or another law enforcement authority, and tricking them into revealing their PIN number, bank card and personal details.

Sometimes, the fraudsters will turn up in person to collect cash from their victims.

The scam, which usually targets the elderly, involved a huge total of more than £55,000 being stolen from victims in Northamptonshire in 2019.

Det Insp Matt Davis, of Northamptonshire Police, said the offenders targeted elderly people, sometimes visiting them in their own home.

He said: “The criminals carrying out these scams are exceptionally clever and know how to manipulate their victims by making them feel panicked and rushed into actions they will later regret.

“Please speak to your elderly relatives about this kind of scam and remind them that a police officer or bank staff member will never ask for your PIN or personal details.

“A genuine member of either organisation will also have no issue with a person putting the phone down and ringing 101 or the bank to establish their true identity.”

Tips to avoid becoming a courier fraud victim

Remember that neither a bank or the police will ever ask for your PIN or arrange collection of your bank card

Your bank and the police will never ask you to make high value purchases or withdraw cash to send for examination

Your bank, the police and any genuine organisation will never contact you and ask for your online banking log in details, including a one-time password, or to move money to another account

If you receive one of these calls, end it immediately and contact the police and your bank via a different phone line, using a number you have verified. If you do not have another phone line you can use, hang up and wait five minutes until the line has fully cleared

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.