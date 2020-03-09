  • Bookmark this page

"I have just had the chance to take a look at this and it is excellent. Lucky Towcester!"
- Clare S
Towcester March Farmers Market

Author: Nick Holder Published: 9th March 2020 10:30
The market takes place on the second Friday of every month, in Richmond Road car park in Towcester, next to Dominos and behind Waitrose, and runs from 9am to 1.30pm.

On Friday 13th March 2020, the regular Towcester Farmers Market event will be held, but don't let the date put you off.

The market takes place on the second Friday of every month, in Richmond Road car park in Towcester, next to Dominos and behind Waitrose, and runs from 9am to 1.30pm.

We will be having the usual collection of stalls, including our Refill stall, so remember containers for their produce.

We also see the return of Headys Plants, who sells a wide variety of season plants, along with a selection of bird food. They used to be a regular at our market, and after a break, they have decided to return this year. We are also expecting other new stalls joining us over the next 2 months as well.

Our caterers help warm customers if the weather is cold, with their freshly cooked breakfast snacks and hot drinks.

There is a unique element to some of the stock that can be bought too, and all stall holders are local. The market is a great outlet for such smaller businesses in the area who would otherwise struggle to sell their goods here.

Further information can be found on Facebook by looking at, and liking, the Towcester Farmers Market page, where market and stall holder information is updated regularly.

The Towcester and District Lions Club have been running the market since 2005, taking over from South Northants Council, and it is now run by Lions volunteers. All money raised goes to charities that the Lions club support.

For more information, to get involved, or even to give comments or feedback, please get in touch with Nick Holder, the Towcester Farmers Market manager, at nickholder@btinternet.com or on 01327 352647.
