Keep it simple - tips for selling your home

Author: Craig Bees Published: 10th March 2020 10:03

With spring almost upon us, many of you will be thinking of moving in the coming months. Selling or letting a property can seem a daunting task but it doesn’t have to be this way if you concentrate on the simple things.



First impressions

First impressions are all-important and can make or break the interest in your property. Try to look at your property as if you were seeing it for the first time – viewers will look at rooms from top to bottom and from corner to corner. Try also, where possible, to show your best room first.

The importance of tidy

No-one wants to view a house that looks like the cleaner has been on strike. Neat and tidy rooms appear not only more attractive but also more spacious; kitchens and bathrooms in particular are very important, so be sure to put the dishes away.

If you have a flat, it’s not only what’s through your front door that you have to think about, the communal areas should be kept clean and tidy, too.

The little touches

It doesn’t have to be a simple procession around your property, pointing out the obvious. Appealing to other viewer’s other senses too can have a great impact. The smell of fresh coffee or bread and freshly cut flowers will all add to the appeal of your property. Pet aromas won’t!

Try to keep your home warm in the winter and well ventilated in summer.

Sounds too can play a part. If you are in a nice, quiet secluded area, keep it that way and have the TV/radio/CD player switched off, so viewers get a true feel of the peaceful surrounds.

Get viewers to your door

Your property must be viewed before it can be sold or let. Always try to accommodate viewers, even though it may not be particularly convenient – just grin and bear it. If you are unavailable, your estate or letting agent will be able to help, which is one of the main reasons for using a high street based agent instead of an online-only one. If you use the latter, you will have to carry out all of the viewings yourself.

‘For Sale’ or ‘To Let’ signs and posters must always be displayed prominently and checked regularly to see that they are standing straight and facing the right way.

Be prepared for difficult questions

It may sound obvious but don’t forget to mention the good points of your house and any local amenities such as a shop, school, pub or restaurant. You may also be asked ‘Why are you selling?’ and ‘Are there any downsides to living in this area?’ so be ready to answer those.

The right agent - experience counts

Choosing an experienced estate agent who knows the locality of the house in question can make all the difference in achieving a successful sale/letting of your home.

