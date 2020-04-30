Spring comedy at the Mill

Author: Kathryn Hunter Published: 10th March 2020 13:24

Live Comedy at Towcester Mill Brewery has had a fantastic start to 2020.

Its first Live Comedy Night at the end of January - starring Jeff Innocent and Chris McCausland - was completely sold out

Its February Live Comedy Night - starring Steve Royle and Ian Stone - had only four seats left

And its March Live Comedy Night - starring Lost Voice Guy and Luke Toulson - has already sold out over a month early!

So be warned - if you'd like to come to a Live Comedy Night at the Mill, usually held on the last Thursday of the month, then book soon to avoid disappointment!

Towcester Mill's next available Live Comedy Night will be held on Thursday 30 April 2020 and stars Graeme Mathews (pictured) who not only tells jokes, but eats fire, performs magic and makes unusual balloon models, but above all holds an audience in the palm of his hand. Headlining with Graeme is Troy Hawke, Milo McCabe's latest creation, a man stuck in the wrong era! He has twice been nominated for the Amused Moose Best Edinburgh show award and was listed as GQ's Top Ten comedy shows of the festival. Troy returns to the Mill having last performed at the Mill in December 2018.

May's Live Comedy Night - starring Andrew Bird and Gordon Southern - and June's Live Comedy Night - starring Geoff Norcott and Alan Hudson - are also available to book now from www.towcestermillbrewery.co.uk. All tickets are priced at £15.

Towcester Mill is fast becoming known as a comedy venue in its own right as more and more acts line up to perform in the building best known for its ales. It joined forces with Funhouse Comedy in April 2017 to bring some of the UK’s top comedians, as well as the country’s finest rising stars, to Towcester.

