Building Contractors move onto the Tove Valley Centre site

Author: Susan Feasey Published: 11th March 2020 09:06

The work of constructing the Tove Valley Centre (TVC) has begun and is expected to take until the end of the year to complete. The Tove Valley Centre will become the home of Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship (TVBF) as well as a community facility, located on Northampton Road, Towcester. It will enable TVBF to better serve the local community by providing groups such as a Luncheon Club for older people and "drop-ins" which we are currently unable to do. We also expect to be able to deliver our current groups, such as Wednesday Tots and Youth Club more effectively in the modern and well equipped TVC.

In addition, the TVC will be available for hire on an occasional or ongoing basis. For example, it can be hired for a "one off" family party or music event or regularly by a professional or voluntary group wishing to deliver services or meet in Towcester. More information can be found at www.tovevalleycentre.co.uk which is regularly updated.

If you would like to help us to fit out the Tove Valley Centre or to landscape the grounds, it is now possible to make a donation at https://localgiving.org/tovevalleycentre.

Donations large or small are welcome to help us to make the TVC a valued community facility that makes people feel welcome and comfortable. Every penny donated comes into the TVC Fund.

Our next Fundraising Event is a Quiz Evening with Quizmaster Hilary Aslett on Friday 29th May 2020, 7pm at Saracens Head, Towcester.

Tickets will be avaiable from Coleman's Stationers or by emailing contact@tovevalleycentre.co.uk from April 28th, price £10 includes a chip butty and dessert. Come as a team of 6 maximum or join others to make a team on the night. We look forward to welcoming newcomers as well as some of our "regulars".

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.