  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Silverstone Park

Testimonials

"James – a good read as usual! Congratulations"
- Lynda P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Early birds could save money on Easter activity sessions

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 11th March 2020 13:44
SNC Youth Activators and children worked to together to make the February half-term activity sessions a successSNC Youth Activators and children worked to together to make the February half-term activity sessions a success
 
Anyone who books their child on to the Easter activity sessions run by South Northamptonshire Council before Sunday, 15 March 2020, will receive a 10 per cent discount.
 
The two-week programme of sports, games and crafts designed for five to 15-year-olds will take place at Magdalen College School in Brackley and Towcester Centre for Leisure from Monday, 6 April.
 
Sessions cost £15.60 for a half day (8:45am to 3pm), or £19.80 for a full day (8:45am to 5pm).
 
To book, visit www.southnorthants.gov.uk/holiday-activities, or call 01327 322174.
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies