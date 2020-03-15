Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography
Early birds could save money on Easter activity sessions
|Author: Gavin Moore
|Published: 11th March 2020 13:44
Anyone who books their child on to the Easter activity sessions run by South Northamptonshire Council before Sunday, 15 March 2020, will receive a 10 per cent discount.
The two-week programme of sports, games and crafts designed for five to 15-year-olds will take place at Magdalen College School in Brackley and Towcester Centre for Leisure from Monday, 6 April.
Sessions cost £15.60 for a half day (8:45am to 3pm), or £19.80 for a full day (8:45am to 5pm).
To book, visit www.southnorthants.gov.uk/holiday-activities, or call 01327 322174.
Comments
