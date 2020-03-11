NN12

Local News District Council sets final budget Author: Gavin Moore Published: 11th March 2020 15:25



Ahead of the move to the new unitary authority, South Northamptonshire Council set its final budget on Wednesday, 26 February 2020.



The 2020/21 budget will see the SNC proportion of the Council Tax demand for a band D property increased by £5 per annum, a 2.6 per cent rise, or less than 10p per week.



The budget also provides for an increase in capital investment of nearly £2.3m to improve leisure facilities and open spaces, and fight climate change.



Additionally, there is almost £700,000 remaining for Community Grant funding for the district for 2020-21.



The council also implemented the Government’s decision to enhance Business Rate relief for pubs.



Cllr Peter Rawlinson, SNC’s portfolio holder for Finance Governance and Performance, said “I am very pleased that the last budget that I deliver for South Northamptonshire, not only maintains but improves services and facilities for our residents.



“We welcome the opportunity to provide some relief from business rates to small businesses in our community recognising the role they play in making South Northamptonshire such a great place to live, work and invest.”



There will be a reduction in Business Rates for small retail businesses with a rateable value of under £51,000 (including cinemas and pubs), by 50 per cent, up from 33 per cent last year.



Tax relief available to pubs with a rateable value of less than £100,000 will also be increased by a £1,000.



The council also agreed to continue to offer transition relief for businesses that experienced rate rises as part of the 2017 Business Rates revaluation.



SNC has also retained the 91.5 per cent relief as part of the Council Tax Reduction Scheme, meaning that those in most need only pay 8.5 per cent of the Council Tax demand, which is among the lowest in Northamptonshire.

