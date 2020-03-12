Northants Rural Crimestoppers - Plant, machinery and vehicle theft

Author: Northants Police Published: 12th March 2020 11:38

This type of crime is devastating to businesses as this equipment is vital and often very expensive, leaving farmers and businesses in severe difficulty when it’s stolen.

Crimestoppers has launched a campaign in Northamptonshire which will focus on tackling the theft of plant machinery and vehicles.

These items are often stolen to order and sent abroad.

To help us tackle this type of crime we encourage the public to report anything suspicious.

Crimestoppers offer an anonymous service either by calling 0800 555111 or going online at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/campaigns-media/campaigns/northamptonshire-rural-crime

