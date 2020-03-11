CEDAS produce 2020 Budget report
|Author: Cliff Davidson
|Published: 13th March 2020 08:58
Cliff Davidson of Towcester based CED Accountancy
On Wednesday 11th March 2020, Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivered his first Budget, believed to be the largest sustained fiscal boost for nearly 30 years.
Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Cliff Davidson of Towcester based CED Accountancy said, "We have summarised the issues that are most likely to be of interest to you, including the rise in the National Insurance contributions threshold, Entrepreneurs' Relief being retained (albeit at a lower level) and also tax on higher earner’s pensions to be recalculated.
"Please use the link below to see the full article:
CEDAS 2020 Budget Report
"If you would like to discuss any of the points, please contact Cliff, Duncan, Peter, Katie, Nigel, Adam or Paul on 01327 358866, or email us using cliff/duncan/peter/katie/nigel/adam/paul @cedas.co.uk.
