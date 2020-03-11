  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Caswell Science & Technology Park

Testimonials

"I like the look of the new layout in your newsletter. It's nice to select a picture and then read the article. Well done. Hope to see you soon. Sue"
- Sue Teckkam
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

CEDAS produce 2020 Budget report

Author: Cliff Davidson Published: 13th March 2020 08:58

Cliff Davidson of Towcester based CED Accountancy Cliff Davidson of Towcester based CED Accountancy

On Wednesday 11th March 2020, Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivered his first Budget, believed to be the largest sustained fiscal boost for nearly 30 years.
 
Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Cliff Davidson of Towcester based CED Accountancy said, "We have summarised the issues that are most likely to be of interest to you, including the rise in the National Insurance contributions threshold, Entrepreneurs' Relief being retained (albeit at a lower level) and also tax on higher earner’s pensions to be recalculated.
 
"Please use the link below to see the full article:
 
CEDAS 2020 Budget Report
 
"If you would like to discuss any of the points, please contact Cliff, Duncan, Peter, Katie, Nigel, Adam or Paul on 01327 358866, or email us using cliff/duncan/peter/katie/nigel/adam/paul @cedas.co.uk.
 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies