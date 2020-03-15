Housebuilder cash drives Towcester transport service

Author: Caroline Garbett Published: 15th March 2020 09:09

A Towcester project has been named the latest beneficiary of community cash after receiving a grand donation from a leading national housebuilder.

South Northants Volunteer Bureau, which promotes and supports voluntary activity across South Northamptonshire, will use the £1,000 donation from Persimmon Homes to support the running costs of its community transport minibus service

The cash boost comes courtesy of Persimmon Homes Midlands' Community Champions scheme which seeks to support good causes and organisations from across the region.

Claire Dearsley, sales director at Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: "As we are currently creating new homes for local people at The Furlongs at Towcester Grange, we were very keen to support an organisation giving practical help in the town.

"South Northants Volunteer Bureau plays an important role in the area and we hope that the donation will ease the financial burden of the minibus running costs for the project."

Persimmon Homes Midlands awards two grants of up to £1,000 to groups, charities and organisations from across Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire.

Claire added: "We've made it really easy to apply for funding, and we're urging groups and charities to apply for next month's donation by completing an online form at www.persimmonhomes.com/charity ."

