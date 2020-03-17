Tows in the final of the Alliance Cup

Tows saw themselves safely in to the final of the alliance cup on Saturday against Long Buckby just four days after a young Lewis shield team lost out to the same opposition at home.

With the current situation regarding sport and the dreaded c-word, there was doubt whether the fixture would be played.

Both teams opting to fulfill the fixture. Tows started fast and with silky hands up the left hand side involving Craig Holton, Cam Young and finally big Pete Gowler who put Ben Barwell in under the sticks, this was shortly followed by a driving maul try that Gowler got on the end of. Jonny Sanders showed some soft hands in the centre to release James Snook giving an early 0-19 lead.

A period of pressure for Buckby saw their 8 pick from the back of a strong scrum and drive over for a converted try. Young replied with a carry off 9, a swing of the hips and he broke 4 tackles to canter in under the posts. The only other try of the first half coming from Ali Haynes after a quick tap was recycled and he was stood out wide to dot down. Half time 7-33

After half time Long Buckby started brightly but against the run of play Alex Parker took an interception and showed serious wheels to go 60 metres to the whitewash. Long Buckby came back with a series of forwards drives and this paid with another converted score.

A fast kick return from Holton and the ball’s spun wide, Callum Jones picking up and scoring from the resulting breakdown.

Try of the match then comes for Snook after Barwell snipes from the back of the ruck and slips two defenders he then steps inside and throws a naughty out the back offload for a score in the corner.

The home side work up the pitch and take another try which wasn’t to be the last say. Just before the end Jake Bates makes a nice break and gives the ball to Snook who scores his hat trick. The final score 19-57. Pepe Nanci with 6 conversions from 9 in tricky conditions.

On Tuesday night (10th March 2020), Long Buckby visited Greens Norton Road and progressed in to the next round of the Lewis Shield.

Towcester took an early 14-0 lead through Cam Young and Joe Barringham but the visitors significant size advantage paid and they worked hard to turn the game around and win 14-24.

Tows youthful side worked tirelessly until the end but couldn’t maintain the same form for the entire 80 minutes

