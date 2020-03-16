BTCC postpone first three meetings

Author: Simon Melluish Published: 17th March 2020 13:21

On Momday 16 March 2020 the government introduced updated coronavirus directives. These included asking citizens to avoid all non-essential social contact and non-essential travel, as well as advising of the withdrawal of the provision of emergency services to mass gatherings.

TOCA of course completely respects the government’s directives. The health of our entire nation – not just our competitors, fans, marshals, officials and personnel - is of absolute importance. Accordingly, the start of the 2020 BTCC must now be delayed and we therefore advise the postponement of our first three events:

Donington Park (March 28/29)

Brands Hatch (April 11/12)

Silverstone (April 25/26)

Clearly the COVID-19 situation is ever-changing and incredibly challenging for everyone. Our firm intention is to run the full season of ten events and we will work closely with the circuits and our stakeholders in order to reschedule new dates for all postponed events. These will be confirmed and announced when there is further clarity regarding the eventual resumption of major sporting events.

