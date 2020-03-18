Message from Mayor of Towcester

18th March 2020

Councillor Lisa Samiotis the Mayor of Towcester As we watch the news unfold regarding the Covid 19/Coronavirus outbreak, many of us are wondering what will happen next. These are difficult times for all of us, for our families, loved ones, friends and neighbours.

Towcester, and our surrounding villages, are known for their sense of community. This is a time when we all need to help one another. So, if you are able, please do try and support those who might be particularly vulnerable. Perhaps there's someone you know who you could call on the phone just to check if they are okay from time to time?

Not letting people feel lonely and isolated can be as important as having food on the table. If a neighbour can't get out to shop - perhaps could you help pick up some groceries for them? Could you help an elderly relative or friend access video calling via Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp, to help them to see a friendly face?

Local people have already taken the great initiative of releasing a new Facebook support group called 'Coronavirus Community Support Towcester'. If you are able to help in your community, please join the group and offer your support.

Also, when you are doing your weekly or daily shop please remember to leave enough products on the shelf for the next person. We are assured that there is plenty of stock to go around as long as everyone only takes what they need. Our supermarkets are receiving deliveries daily so there is plenty to go around for everyone if we are careful. Please also consider purchasing additional items for Towcester Foodbank for those unable to buy extra supplies.

Towcester Town Council would like to thank all those who are helping to deal with this emergency including our local doctors, nurses and other medical staff, ambulance and emergency staff and all those in public and private sector services who are responding. Our supermarket staff have been under pressure and we thank them too.

Together our community will overcome this health emergency.

Stay safe.

Councillor Lisa Samiotis

Towcester Town Mayor

