Towcester Midsummer Music Festival 2020 Cancelled

Author: Jim Lynch Published: 19th March 2020 10:19
The 2020 Midsummer Music Festival, scheduled for Friday 19th, Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st June 2020 has been cancelled.

Jim Lynch, a member of the Midsummer Music committee speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 said , "The organisers were forced to take this step because of continuing uncertainty regarding restrictions surrounding Coronavirus.

"The UK Government’s advice to minimise the potential health impact by slowing the  spread in the community already includes avoiding social activities, such as going to pubs and holding events with large groups of people.  Jim fears that in the near future it is likely that the restrictions will be tightened rather than eased.

“It’s a great shame”, he said. “This would have been our eighteenth consecutive Midsummer Music and arrangements were well underway to make it the best ever.  “We shall be contacting our performers, venues and sponsors to pass on the bad news but ask them to join with us next year for the return of Towcester’s premier musical event.”
