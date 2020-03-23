Silverstone UTC one of the highest performers in England

Silverstone UTC was found to be among the best performing non-selective sixth forms in the country, receiving an award in recognition for achieving significantly higher than national average student progress in applied general subjects at key stage 5.

The SSAT Educational Outcomes database compares all state-funded schools in England and the highest performing schools in a range of key measures are awarded SSAT Educational Outcomes Awards.

Julie Muscutt, Head of Business Studies said:

“Over half of the students gained the highest grades possible, with excellent outcomes in the new, very difficult written exam for this course – they did an amazing job and I’m so pleased for them.”

Andrea Triggs, Head of Engineering said:

“This is a true reflection of the hard work and dedication that our students put in on a daily basis and a well-deserved pat on the back to all involved in helping their dreams become a reality”.

Summing up, Neil Patterson, Principal of Silverstone UTC said:

“Our sixth form results have been getting better year on year, and last summer our students really did us proud, returning our best ever results. It feels fantastic that their effort and the excellent work of the team here has led to this award.”

Sue Williamson, Chief Executive of SSAT said:

“Congratulations to Silverstone UTC on winning an SSAT Educational Outcomes award. This success is down to the superb learning and teaching, outstanding support and inspirational leadership of students, staff, parents and governors. You have made a huge difference to the lives of the young people in your school. Thank you.”