Covid-19 home testing kit scam - Northants Police warning

Author: Northants Police Published: 23rd March 2020 09:32

As the UK’s response to the Covid-19 virus continues, Northamptonshire Police is reminding members of the public to be on their guard from those seeking to exploit the situation.

The advice follows an incident in Kettering last week, where a cold-caller knocked at the door of an elderly couple, offering Coronavirus home-testing kits in exchange for their debit card details.

Fortunately on this occasion no personal details were provided. However, Chief Inspector Peter Basham, who is leading the Force’s community response to the Covid-19 crisis, is asking people to look out for each other at this difficult time.

He said: “It is very sad that at a time when we should all be pulling together as a community, there are still those who are seeking to exploit the situation and attempt to scam the most vulnerable members of our society.

“I would like to stress that the Force, nor any other agency, is offering Coronavirus home-testing. If these were available, legitimate businesses would not be selling them door-to-door.

“Under no circumstances should you ever give out your personal or bank details to anyone, and if you’re approached by someone offering services or selling goods on your doorstep, please report it to the police.

“We are also asking anyone who has contact with either an elderly or vulnerable person to please pass on this gentle crime prevention reminder to help prevent them from becoming a victim of doorstep crime.

“Such crimes can often have a much more devastating effect on their victims than just the loss of money, making a person, especially the elderly, feel exceptionally vulnerable and unsafe in their own homes.

“Being a good neighbour is still important, and communities are rallying around to support each other. However, there may be those who seek to exploit the situation also.

“So the message we want people to make their elderly relatives aware of is simple – if you’re not sure, don’t open the door.”

There is additional information and updates regarding fraud on the Action Fraud website.

