Local News Coronavirus: Bartram & Co strategy to protect you and our team Author: Craig Bees Published: 24th March 2020 09:31 Coronavirus: Bartram & Co strategy to protect you and our team



Speaking to AboutMyArea/NN12 Craig Bees of Bartram & Co in the Market Place, Towcester said, "We want to reassure you that we are taking the current coronavirus issue seriously and will do all we can to minimise the risk to you and our team. "Should the government increase control which impacts on our ability to work from the office for a period of time, we have the following measures in place:

As Things Stand None of the staff in your local branch have been abroad recently or returned from an overseas location where the virus has become widespread. All branches have hand sanitiser to ensure that staff continue to keep their hands clean and less prone to infection. Any member of staff showing signs of possible symptoms will be asked to stay at home for a period of 14 days or until they are given a clean bill of health by the NHS. In this scenario, we will do our best to notify everyone who has had contact with that member of staff. We will restrict viewings for elderly clients or clients with known pre-existing medical conditions. Please advise us if this is the case. We will not be conducting rental inspections, viewings or valuations in order to keep contact and the likelihood of infection to a minimum. We ask that any tenant who has to self-isolate lets us know immediately by email to towcesterlettings@bartramandco.co.uk If you do not have email available please phone 01327 359164 and leave a message. Similarly, if one of our vendors has to self-isolate, please email towcestersales@bartramandco.co.uk or leave a phone message.



Travel Lockdown Procedure Should a travel lockdown be put in place, both our Lettings & Sales departments will be able to work from home with access to our secure cloud-based systems and digital phone systems under our 'work from home policy'. This will enable continuation of contact and to progress sales which are proceeding to the best of our ability. In the event of lockdown all viewing and valuation requests will be logged and arranged once a lockdown is lifted. Our online marketing and call/enquiry management systems will be maintained to ensure we continue to work as effectively as possible to minimise any potential disruption to the marketing of our clients' properties. Until next time. Craig Bees, MD Bartram & Co E-mail me at craigbees@bartramandco.co.uk Visit our website www.bartramandco.co.uk and follow us on Twitter@bartramandcotow Tel: (01327) 359164 Fax: (01327) 359166