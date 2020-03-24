Northants County Council closes parks and libraries

Author: Annalee Bougourd Published: 24th March 2020 10:47

Northamptonshire County Council is announcing changes to several services as part of its ongoing response to Covid-19 to help keep the public and staff safe and to support the government’s social distancing advice. Northamptonshire County Council is announcing changes to several services as part of its ongoing response to Covid-19 to help keep the public and staff safe and to support the government’s social distancing advice.

Libraries

At the end of yesterday (Monday 23 March 2020) All Northamptonshire libraries were closed to the public until further notice. Any items that are due back during this time will be automatically renewed until libraries re-open and no fines will be incurred during this period. Library members can still access a range of e-books, e-audiobooks, e-newspapers and e-magazines from home through the Northamptonshire Libraries online subscription service at: www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/libraryonline

Residents who are not currently a member of a library, can take advantage of the e-resources available by joining as a virtual member at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/libraryonline

Country parks

Also at the end of yesterday (23 March 2020) the county’s country parks were closed to the public until further notice. These are Brixworth, Irchester, Fermyn Woods, Barnwell and Sywell country parks.

Civil partnerships and weddings

Customers will be asked to postpone and rebook their ceremonies. They will not be charged for rebooking their ceremony.

Leader of the council Councillor Matt Golby said: “These are unfortunate but very necessary steps we must take to help safeguard the health of the people of Northamptonshire. We take this responsibility very seriously and while we understand that many people use these services regularly, wherever possible we have to put measures in place to support the government’s social distancing efforts and help tackle the spread of Covid-19.”

The council’s website is being regularly updated with the latest information including health advice and guidance, changes to council services and events, support available for businesses and educational settings plus details about how to volunteer to help.

Go to www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirus for information.

