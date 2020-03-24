  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the NN12 Area

NN12 news, reviews and local events in NN12 areas including Towcester, Silverstone, Whittlebury, and communities in NN12.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Bartram & Co Estate Agents Towcester

Testimonials

"Congratulations, this week's edition is great. Full of enthusiasm and good stories and excellent news re the map - super idea!"
- Annie R
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of NN12 Map of NN12
Sponsored by: James Rudd Head Shot Photography

Northants County Council closes parks and libraries

Author: Annalee Bougourd Published: 24th March 2020 10:47
Northamptonshire County Council is announcing changes to several services as part of its ongoing response to Covid-19 to help keep the public and staff safe and to support the government’s social distancing advice.Northamptonshire County Council is announcing changes to several services as part of its ongoing response to Covid-19 to help keep the public and staff safe and to support the government’s social distancing advice.

Northamptonshire County Council is announcing changes to several services as part of its ongoing response to Covid-19 to help keep the public and staff safe and to support the government’s social distancing advice.


Libraries

At the end of yesterday (Monday 23 March 2020) All Northamptonshire libraries were closed to the public until further notice.   Any items that are due back during this time will be automatically renewed until libraries re-open and no fines will be incurred during this period. Library members can still access a range of e-books, e-audiobooks, e-newspapers and e-magazines from home through the Northamptonshire Libraries online subscription service at: www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/libraryonline

Residents who are not currently a member of a library, can take advantage of the e-resources available by joining as a virtual member at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/libraryonline

Country parks

Also at the end of yesterday (23 March 2020) the county’s country parks were closed to the public until further notice. These are Brixworth, Irchester, Fermyn Woods, Barnwell and Sywell country parks.

Civil partnerships and weddings

Customers will be asked to postpone and rebook their ceremonies. They will not be charged for rebooking their ceremony.

Leader of the council Councillor Matt Golby said: “These are unfortunate but very necessary steps we must take to help safeguard the health of the people of Northamptonshire. We take this responsibility very seriously and while we understand that many people use these services regularly, wherever possible we have to put measures in place to support the government’s social distancing efforts and help tackle the spread of Covid-19.”

The council’s website is being regularly updated with the latest information including health advice and guidance, changes to council services and events, support available for businesses and educational settings plus details about how to volunteer to help.

Go to www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirus for information.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free NN12 newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the NN12 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

NN12: NN12 Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages | Charities | Recipes | Article Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies