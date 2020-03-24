Northants Police Chief statement on lockdown

Author: Northants Police Published: 24th March 2020 14:41

Chief Constable Nick Adderley

Please see a statement below from the Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police on Covid-19:

Chief Constable Nick Adderley, said: “We are all aware we are now living in unprecedented times and, from today, every one of us is being asked to step up and play a crucial role in the battle against Covid-19. All that is requested of you is that you follow Government advice - stay at home, save lives and protect our NHS.

“I fully expect the communities we serve across Northamptonshire will want to comply with the restrictions being put in place, indeed many were already doing so before the Prime Minister’s statement to the nation last night.

"Northamptonshire Police will continue to work closely with you and to ensure people know what is expected of them and to encourage you through these coming days and weeks.

“However, where people are failing to adhere to the advice, we will use enforcement powers once we understand fully the legislation being made available to us. It will be used as a last resort, but a necessary one if required.

“Northamptonshire Police are well prepared for this, with plans in place to ensure all emergency calls are responded to while we will maintain our presence in neighbourhoods, keeping officers visible in communities as much as possible.

"We can beat this, but everyone needs to play their part. Please listen to your local police officers who are working day and night to keep you safe, your families safe, and in support of our NHS.”

