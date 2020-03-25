  • Bookmark this page

Council economic growth team seeks innovative response to Covid-19

Author: Gavin Moore Published: 25th March 2020 15:21
Expanding on its Job Match service, South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) is helping to facilitate the redeployment of workers unable to work because of Covid-19.
 
Over the last ten years, SNC has found work for hundreds of people and the council’s Economic Growth Team (EG) is now focused on supporting those without work due to Covid-19 by putting them in touch with retail and distribution firms who have vacancies.
 
Cllr Stephen Clarke, SNC’s portfolio holder for growth and regeneration, said: “The EG team has been contacting supermarkets and distribution companies within the district to make them aware of this scheme so that they might be able to fill much needed jobs.
 
“During this time of uncertainty, businesses and workers face a unique range of challenges, and the EG Team are being as pro-active as possible to support local employers, residents and the community.
 
“Whilst monitoring Government announcements, the EG Team is trying to create clear and consistent messaging to send out to employers and residents to help them to navigate and understand news as soon as it goes live."
 
The EG Team has  also engaged with key partners such as SEMLEP, the Motorsport Industry Association, the High-Tech Innovation Group made up of Local Enterprise Partnerships and local authority partners across the region to improve the impact of the measures it is taking.
 
Weekly Job Clubs at libraries in Towcester and Brackley have been suspended, but an online service has been developed for employment support which includes access to expert partners. Visit - www.southnorthants.gov.uk/JobClub
 
The EG Team has also created a webpage summarising links to Government support and advice for businesses and employees - www.southnorthants.gov.uk/coronavirus.
 
The EG Team is also going to utilise conference calls and online workshops to help businesses develop their resilience and continuity plans and help them find ways to innovate and continue operating throughout this challenge.
 
For more information on how the Economic Growth Team are working with employers and workers, please email: jobclub@southnorthants.gov.uk.
 
