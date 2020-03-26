NN12

Local News Bin collections continue, but residents asked to double-bag tissues Author: Gavin Moore Published: 26th March 2020 10:54 Bin collections continue, but residents asked to double-bag tissues Bin collections continue, but residents asked to double-bag tissues



Core waste and recycling services in South Northamptonshire are continuing as scheduled, but bulky waste collections have been suspended and the Farthinghoe Recycling and Reuse Centre is closed.



SNC is also highlighting current Government advice to those with Coronavirus symptoms to separate tissues and cleaning cloths, double-bag them in tied plastic bags, and leave them aside for 72 hours before placing the bags in the black bin.



Bin and food caddy collections are unaffected, but until further notice, residents will no longer be able to book the paid-for bulky waste service.



The operators of the Farthinghoe centre have taken the decision to close, in-line with Government advice to protect their staff and residents.



Northamptonshire County Council has also closed its Household Waste and Recycling Centres, including the centre in Towcester.



Cllr Dermot Bambridge, South Northamptonshire Council’s portfolio holder for environmental services, said: “I hope everyone will understand that in these difficult times it is necessary to protect members of staff and the public.



Cllr Dermot Bambridge, South Northamptonshire Council's portfolio holder for environmental services, said: "I hope everyone will understand that in these difficult times it is necessary to protect members of staff and the public.

"We would ask people to be patient, it is far from ideal, but please keep hold of any unwanted bulky items until normal service can be resumed and please be mindful of Government advice on how to dispose of personal hygiene items safely."