NN12

>

News

>

Local News Easter activity sessions cancelled Author: Nikki Godwin Published: 26th March 2020 14:22 Cllr Karen Cooper, SNC’s portfolio holder for wellbeing, said:

“The council has been following the news on COVID-19

closely and our stance is to respond in line with government

guidance. We have a duty of care to uphold the safety, health

and wellbeing of our staff and our residents. With this in mind,

we have unfortunately taken the decision to cancel all Active

Lifestyle Sessions with immediate effect and until further notice. Cllr Karen Cooper, SNC’s portfolio holder for wellbeing, said:“The council has been following the news on COVID-19closely and our stance is to respond in line with governmentguidance. We have a duty of care to uphold the safety, healthand wellbeing of our staff and our residents. With this in mind,we have unfortunately taken the decision to cancel all ActiveLifestyle Sessions with immediate effect and until further notice.



In light of the recent government guidance in response to COVID-19, South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) has cancelled their two-week programme of activities during the Easter school holiday.



Cllr Karen Cooper, SNC’s portfolio holder for wellbeing, said: “The council has been following the news on COVID-19 closely and our stance is to respond in line with government guidance. We have a duty of care to uphold the safety, health and wellbeing of our staff and our residents. With this in mind, we have unfortunately taken the decision to cancel all Active Lifestyle Sessions with immediate effect and until further notice.



“The Healthy Communities team are working hard to find alternative methods in delivering their services. In the meantime, we would like to encourage parents/guardians to look into external providers that host online activity sessions or social media community groups that provide ideas for children to stay active and creative at home.”



Sport England have launched a new nationwide campaign that is asking people to share ideas to stay active under the hashtag #StayInWorkOut. For more information, please visit



The Active Lifestyle sessions organised by SNC were due to take place from Monday, 6 April 2020 to Friday, 17 April 2020 at Magdalen College School in Brackley and Towcester Centre for Leisure.



Full refunds will be issued to any parent/guardian who has booked any of the sessions. Refunds should be received within seven working days. In light of the recent government guidance in response to COVID-19, South Northamptonshire Council (SNC) has cancelled their two-week programme of activities during the Easter school holiday.Cllr Karen Cooper, SNC’s portfolio holder for wellbeing, said: “The council has been following the news on COVID-19 closely and our stance is to respond in line with government guidance. We have a duty of care to uphold the safety, health and wellbeing of our staff and our residents. With this in mind, we have unfortunately taken the decision to cancel all Active Lifestyle Sessions with immediate effect and until further notice.“The Healthy Communities team are working hard to find alternative methods in delivering their services. In the meantime, we would like to encourage parents/guardians to look into external providers that host online activity sessions or social media community groups that provide ideas for children to stay active and creative at home.”Sport England have launched a new nationwide campaign that is asking people to share ideas to stay active under the hashtag #StayInWorkOut. For more information, please visit https://www.sportengland.org/stayinworkout The Active Lifestyle sessions organised by SNC were due to take place from Monday, 6 April 2020 to Friday, 17 April 2020 at Magdalen College School in Brackley and Towcester Centre for Leisure.Full refunds will be issued to any parent/guardian who has booked any of the sessions. Refunds should be received within seven working days. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.