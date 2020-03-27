Northants County Council Leader hails tremendous response to plea for volunteers

Published: 27th March 2020 09:23

Matthew Golby, Leader of Northamptonshire County Council Matthew Golby, Leader of Northamptonshire County Council

A staggering 8,319 individuals have come forward after an appeal for volunteers to help those most in need during the COVID-19 pandemic was launched on Monday.

In just three days, almost 800 forms have been submitted to the Northamptonshire COVID-19 Community Resilience team, with individuals and groups coming forward in droves to offer their support across the county.

The Community Resilience team are working daily with District and Borough Council colleagues in building community hubs, which will be able to coordinate support for those who need it most in their borough or district. Alongside the many offers of support that have come forward, there are also a large number of established community groups such as Age UK, the Red Cross, Neighbourhood Watch and many other recognised organisations actively involved in the effort.

As these groups and individuals mobilise and start to support their local communities, some of the key roles that they will expect to be involved in include: supporting with supply of medicines and food to those in at risk categories, self- isolating or vulnerable, as well as offering to support those who are feeling lonely.

Matthew Golby, Leader of Northamptonshire County Council, said:

“The response to the plea for help earlier this week has been overwhelmingly positive. The community spirit shown by these groups and individuals will play a significant and vital role in supporting those most in need during this period.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone who has committed to supporting this effort, whether it be through the offer of shopping, making a phone call or collecting medicines, your effort is making a significant difference to those most in need across Northamptonshire.

“We are still looking for more groups to come forward and help us to fill gaps in provision so we would love to hear from you if you are part of a group who has not yet registered. You can either complete the online form here https://www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-updates/Pages/volunteer-to-help-those-in-need-coronavirus.aspx or email: nccg.communityresilience.covid19@nhs.net

Next week, we will be releasing further details for those who are in need of help. We will be issuing details of a support line and an online form so that we can ensure those who need certain offers of help are receiving it.

We will also be sending regular updates to these groups and individuals to ensure that they are regularly briefed and kept informed of latest developments.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.