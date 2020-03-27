  • Bookmark this page

On-street pay and display charges in Northants suspended

Author: Annalee Bougourd Published: 27th March 2020 10:32
The temporary suspension applies to on-street pay and display parking only.The temporary suspension applies to on-street pay and display parking only.

On-street pay and display parking charges are being suspended by Northamptonshire County Council in response to the current Covid-19 situation.
 
The temporary suspension applies to on-street pay and display parking only.
 
Cabinet member for environment and place Councillor Jason Smithers said: “Charging has been suspended in on-street bays and instead our enforcement teams are focusing on parking issues that cause obstruction or safety concerns. This is to support key workers while they go about their essential duties.
 
“Officers have an important role to play during the current situation, they help to maintain road safety and ensure access to goods and services.
 
“Motorists are reminded that they should not park dangerously or cause an obstruction including blocking a dropped kerb, on zig zags at crossings, in loading restrictions and on yellow lines protecting junctions.  It is vital that we maintain traffic flow and focus on safety and access for emergency and essential services.”
 
The council’s website is being regularly updated with the latest information including health advice and guidance, changes to council services and events, support available for businesses and educational settings plus details about how to volunteer to help. Go to www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/coronavirus for information.
